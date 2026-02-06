Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Redexer: Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.