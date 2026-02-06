Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Redexer is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Security researchers and mobile app developers who need to reverse-engineer Android binaries will find Redexer invaluable for permission analysis and DEX file manipulation without licensing friction. The tool is free and available on GitHub with 174 stars, making it immediately deployable for teams already comfortable with command-line binary analysis. Skip this if you need a commercial mobile app security scanner with vulnerability scanning and remediation guidance; Redexer is a surgical instrument for deep inspection, not a compliance-ready SAST replacement.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Promon Shield for Mobile™ vs Redexer for your mobile app security needs.
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Redexer: Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Redexer is open-source with 174 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ and Redexer serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: Promon Shield for Mobile™ is Commercial while Redexer is Free, Redexer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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