Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Quixxi Shield is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps without dedicated security ops will find real value in Quixxi Shield's codeless protection model, which encrypts strings and detects tampering without requiring source code changes or native security expertise. The platform covers Android and iOS from a single dashboard, handles Lucky Patcher detection that most competitors skip, and its drag-and-drop configuration means you're live in hours, not weeks. Skip this if your org needs post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Quixxi prioritizes prevention and real-time monitoring over investigation depth.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications
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Common questions about comparing Promon Shield for Mobile™ vs Quixxi Shield for your mobile app security needs.
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ differentiates with Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention. Quixxi Shield differentiates with Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Quixxi Shield is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ and Quixxi Shield serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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