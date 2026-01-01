Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. TrustSee Security is a free dynamic application security testing tool by TrustSee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Probely (Snyk API & Web) vs TrustSee Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
TrustSee Security: Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring. built by TrustSee. Core capabilities include Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling. TrustSee Security differentiates with Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. TrustSee Security is developed by TrustSee founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) integrates with OpenAPI (Swagger), Postman Collections. TrustSee Security integrates with Claude Code, Cursor, MCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) and TrustSee Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Probely (Snyk API & Web) is Commercial while TrustSee Security is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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