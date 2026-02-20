Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..

SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.