Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. SOOS DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find SOOS DAST valuable because it bundles DAST, SCA, and container scanning into one dashboard with auto-triage and direct issue creation, cutting the noise that drowns smaller security groups. The no-limit concurrent scanning across unlimited domains and Docker containerization mean you can run it aggressively in CI/CD without hitting artificial throttles or licensing games. Skip this if you need mature SAST integration or have legacy monolithic apps that resist API-first scanning; SOOS leans toward modern, API-first architectures and its strength is velocity through automation, not deep static analysis.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Probely (Snyk API & Web) vs SOOS DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling. SOOS DAST differentiates with Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. SOOS DAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) integrates with OpenAPI (Swagger), Postman Collections. SOOS DAST integrates with AWS CodeBuild, Azure DevOps, CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Jira and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) and SOOS DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, DEVSECOPS, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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