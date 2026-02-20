Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free dynamic application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Probely (Snyk API & Web) vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling. Secure Decisions ASTAM differentiates with Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. Secure Decisions ASTAM is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) integrates with OpenAPI (Swagger), Postman Collections. Secure Decisions ASTAM integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP (Zed Attack Proxy). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Probely (Snyk API & Web) and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Probely (Snyk API & Web) is Commercial while Secure Decisions ASTAM is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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