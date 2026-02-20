Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..

Protopia Roundtrip Protection (SGT): Eliminates plaintext LLM inference exposure via client-side data transformation. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Stained Glass Transform (SGT): stochastic data transformation that converts prompts into a protected representation before leaving the client, End-to-end elimination of plaintext exposure across the full LLM inference lifecycle (prompt input to model output), Client-side private output key: only the authorized client can decrypt and read the full model response in plaintext..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.