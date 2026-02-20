Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Privado Open-Source is a free static application security testing tool by Privado. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free static application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping mobile apps need Privado Open-Source because it catches data leakage patterns in code before they hit the Play Store or App Store, which closed-source SAST tools often miss in privacy-specific contexts. The tool generates automated compliance reports for both platforms and Apple Privacy Manifests, cutting the manual audit work most teams currently do by hand. Skip this if your org needs centralized policy enforcement across web services and infrastructure; Privado's strength is mobile-first, not enterprise-wide data governance.
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Privado Open-Source vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your static application security testing needs.
Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Privado Open-Source differentiates with Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection. Secure Decisions ASTAM differentiates with Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions.
Privado Open-Source is developed by Privado. Secure Decisions ASTAM is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Privado Open-Source integrates with Google Play Store, Apple App Store. Secure Decisions ASTAM integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP (Zed Attack Proxy). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Privado Open-Source and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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