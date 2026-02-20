Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Privado Open-Source is a free static application security testing tool by Privado. Rusty Hog is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping mobile apps need Privado Open-Source because it catches data leakage patterns in code before they hit the Play Store or App Store, which closed-source SAST tools often miss in privacy-specific contexts. The tool generates automated compliance reports for both platforms and Apple Privacy Manifests, cutting the manual audit work most teams currently do by hand. Skip this if your org needs centralized policy enforcement across web services and infrastructure; Privado's strength is mobile-first, not enterprise-wide data governance.
Development teams running CI/CD pipelines where secret leakage is the immediate threat will get the most from Rusty Hog; it's written in Rust specifically to scan at pipeline speed without the overhead that slows Python-based alternatives. The tool scans 526 GitHub stars worth of real deployments and costs nothing, so friction to adoption is near zero. Skip it if you need post-compromise forensics or secrets management integration; Rusty Hog stops secrets before they ship, not after they're stolen.
Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
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Common questions about comparing Privado Open-Source vs Rusty Hog for your static application security testing needs.
Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..
Rusty Hog: A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Privado Open-Source is developed by Privado. Rusty Hog is open-source with 526 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Privado Open-Source and Rusty Hog serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Rusty Hog is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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