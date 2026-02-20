Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..

Rusty Hog: A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.