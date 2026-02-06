PreEmptive Dotfuscator: C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Rename obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, String encryption..

Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.