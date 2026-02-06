Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PreEmptive DashO is a commercial mobile app security tool by preemptive. Wultra In-App Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams shipping Java, Android, or Kotlin code should pick PreEmptive DashO when reverse engineering and tampering are genuine threats to your IP or user security, not hypothetical ones; the 11-layer obfuscation stack plus runtime tamper detection catches attacks that static analysis misses entirely. The tool's RASP capability and debug prevention give you active defense during execution, which matters more than pre-release hardening alone for apps handling sensitive transactions or authentication. Skip this if your threat model centers on network-layer attacks or you need protection across web and mobile simultaneously; DashO is deliberately mobile-first and won't replace your API security strategy.
Mobile teams shipping apps that face active reverse engineering or tampering attacks need Wultra In-App Protection for its runtime shielding that works without relying on cloud-side detection. The platform covers both NIST PR.PS (platform hardening through app-level controls) and ID.RA (risk assessment of mobile-specific threats), which matters because most mobile security gaps live in the app binary itself, not the network. Skip this if your threat model is web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; Wultra prioritizes prevention over incident response.
Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool
Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications
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Common questions about comparing PreEmptive DashO vs Wultra In-App Protection for your mobile app security needs.
PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..
Wultra In-App Protection: Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in reverse engineering protection. PreEmptive DashO differentiates with Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation. Wultra In-App Protection differentiates with App shielding, Runtime protection, Tampering detection.
PreEmptive DashO is developed by preemptive. Wultra In-App Protection is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
PreEmptive DashO and Wultra In-App Protection serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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