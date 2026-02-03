Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is a commercial secure code training tool by Practical DevSecOps. TerraGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.
Security engineers validating CSPM tools or building internal cloud posture benchmarks should use TerraGoat to stress-test their scanning logic against real misconfigurations rather than vendor-curated demos. The repository contains over 50 intentional infrastructure-as-code flaws spanning AWS, Azure, and GCP, giving you actual Terraform to run detections against instead of abstract test cases. Skip this if you need a production-grade scanning tool; TerraGoat is a training ground, not a remediation platform.
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion vs TerraGoat for your secure code training needs.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..
TerraGoat: TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is developed by Practical DevSecOps. TerraGoat is open-source with 1,256 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion and TerraGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is Commercial while TerraGoat is Free, TerraGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox