Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion

Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.