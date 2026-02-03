Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI: Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and monitoring of AI-generated code, Detection of AI coding tools, LLMs, and MCPs usage, Correlation of AI-generated code with developer secure coding skill levels..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.