Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PR Reviews is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Qwiet AI SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping code faster than they can review it should pick PR Reviews for its AI-generated fix suggestions that actually compile, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security by half. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and supply chain risk (ID.RA, GV.SC), meaning it stops secrets, IaC misconfigurations, and dependency flaws before they merge, not after. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or your workflow is already locked into a heavyweight SAST platform; PR Reviews is explicitly built for speed in the pull request gate, not breadth across your entire CI/CD stack.
Development teams shipping code fast will see immediate value in Qwiet AI SAST because its Code Property Graph analysis cuts false positives by 90 percent, meaning your engineers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of dismissing alerts. The ML model trained on 78 billion lines of code scans millions of lines in minutes and integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines so scanning happens without friction. Skip this if you need runtime application security or container posture management; Qwiet is developer-focused code scanning only, and it prioritizes the ID.RA function over post-breach detection capabilities.
AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests
AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing PR Reviews vs Qwiet AI SAST for your static application security testing needs.
PR Reviews: AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection..
Qwiet AI SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PR Reviews differentiates with Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection. Qwiet AI SAST differentiates with Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives.
PR Reviews is developed by ZeroPath. Qwiet AI SAST is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
PR Reviews integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Qwiet AI SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jenkins, CircleCI and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
PR Reviews and Qwiet AI SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox