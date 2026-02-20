Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..

SUPERWISE Platform Policies: Automated policy-based governance for AI model monitoring and alerting. built by superwise. Core capabilities include Static threshold policies with fixed boundaries, Moving average thresholds based on historical patterns, Distribution comparison using statistical distance functions..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.