Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. SUPERWISE Platform Policies is a commercial mlsecops tool by superwise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
Mid-market and enterprise ML teams need automated governance over model behavior drift, and SUPERWISE Platform Policies delivers that through policy-as-code enforcement tied directly to monitoring alerts. The tool covers GV.PO policy establishment and DE.CM continuous monitoring, meaning your policies actually drive enforcement rather than sitting as documentation. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated MLOps personnel or treats model monitoring as a one-time validation step; the value compounds only when policies run continuously against live model telemetry and feed incident response workflows.
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
Automated policy-based governance for AI model monitoring and alerting
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Common questions about comparing Portal26 vs SUPERWISE Platform Policies for your mlsecops needs.
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
SUPERWISE Platform Policies: Automated policy-based governance for AI model monitoring and alerting. built by superwise. Core capabilities include Static threshold policies with fixed boundaries, Moving average thresholds based on historical patterns, Distribution comparison using statistical distance functions..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Portal26 differentiates with Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage. SUPERWISE Platform Policies differentiates with Static threshold policies with fixed boundaries, Moving average thresholds based on historical patterns, Distribution comparison using statistical distance functions.
Portal26 is developed by Portal26. SUPERWISE Platform Policies is developed by superwise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Portal26 integrates with AWS OpenSearch, Elasticsearch. SUPERWISE Platform Policies integrates with Slack, PagerDuty, OpsGenie, Datadog. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Portal26 and SUPERWISE Platform Policies serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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