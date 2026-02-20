Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning is a commercial mlsecops tool by Elastic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning
Security teams already running Elasticsearch will extract immediate value from Elastic Machine Learning for anomaly detection in log and metric data without additional infrastructure. The tight Kibana integration means your analysts can build, deploy, and iterate on detection models from the same interface where they're already investigating incidents, cutting the friction that typically buries ML tools. This works best for mid-market and enterprise shops with sustained log volume; smaller teams or those still building their observability foundation will find the learning curve steeper than rule-based alerting and may not justify the licensing cost.
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression
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Common questions about comparing Portal26 vs ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning for your mlsecops needs.
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning: ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Portal26 differentiates with Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage. ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning differentiates with Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions.
Portal26 is developed by Portal26. ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning is developed by Elastic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Portal26 integrates with AWS OpenSearch, Elasticsearch. ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning integrates with Kibana, Elasticsearch. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Portal26 and ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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