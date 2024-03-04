Portable PHP password hashing framework

PHP developers and teams building applications that need password hashing without external dependencies should use Portable PHP password hashing framework; it's public domain code that runs anywhere PHP runs, eliminating vendor lock-in and deployment friction on shared hosting or legacy infrastructure. The framework implements bcrypt and phpass algorithms, giving you proven cryptographic primitives without requiring newer PHP versions or system libraries. Skip this if your team is already standardized on PHP 7.2+ password_hash() functions or using a larger identity platform; this framework solves a narrower problem for shops stuck on older PHP or needing maximum portability across fragmented hosting environments.