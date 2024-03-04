Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Portable PHP password hashing framework is a free static application security testing tool. random_compat is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Portable PHP password hashing framework
PHP developers and teams building applications that need password hashing without external dependencies should use Portable PHP password hashing framework; it's public domain code that runs anywhere PHP runs, eliminating vendor lock-in and deployment friction on shared hosting or legacy infrastructure. The framework implements bcrypt and phpass algorithms, giving you proven cryptographic primitives without requiring newer PHP versions or system libraries. Skip this if your team is already standardized on PHP 7.2+ password_hash() functions or using a larger identity platform; this framework solves a narrower problem for shops stuck on older PHP or needing maximum portability across fragmented hosting environments.
PHP teams still maintaining legacy 5.x codebases will find real value in random_compat; it backports cryptographically secure random_bytes() and random_int() functions that didn't exist before PHP 7, eliminating the need for custom entropy solutions or risky workarounds. The library has 8,181 GitHub stars and comes from Paragon Initiative Enterprises, a vendor with genuine cryptography expertise. Skip this if you're already on PHP 7+, where these functions are native and built-in.
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Portable PHP password hashing framework vs random_compat for your static application security testing needs.
Portable PHP password hashing framework: A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications..
random_compat: A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Portable PHP password hashing framework and random_compat serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover PHP. Key differences: random_compat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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