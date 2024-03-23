JavaScript teams shipping packages to npm or yarn registries should use pkgsign if supply chain provenance matters more than ease of adoption. The tool cryptographically signs packages at build time and verifies signatures on install, closing a real gap in npm's default threat model; 95 GitHub stars suggests early traction among teams that already think in terms of package authenticity. Skip this if your workflow demands a GUI or integration with existing SCA platforms; pkgsign is a CLI primitive that requires you to own the signing ceremony in your pipeline.

Socket

Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.