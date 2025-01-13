Pixee Pixeebot: AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes. built by Pixee. Core capabilities include Automated code security fix generation via pull requests, SAST and IAST scanner alert triage, Continuous repository and pull request monitoring..

Semgrep Assistant: AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.