Startups and SMBs building developer security awareness on a budget should pick PentesterLab PRO for its 700+ hands-on exercises that actually stick because they're designed around real web vulnerabilities, not generic compliance theater. The badge-based progression and assignment workflow let non-security teams run training independently, which matters when you don't have a dedicated AppSec function. Skip this if your priority is measuring secure coding outcomes across a mature pipeline; PentesterLab trains people to spot and exploit vulnerabilities, not to prevent them upstream during code review.

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities

Development teams building web applications need foundational OWASP Top 10 training that actually sticks, and SafeStack delivers this through role-based courses designed separately for developers and testers rather than one generic track. The SCORM licensing model means you can drop it into your existing LMS without negotiating yet another vendor integration, and the vendor's focus on PR.AT awareness training aligns squarely with NIST CSF 2.0 requirements for personnel competency. Skip this if your organization already has mature secure coding practices embedded in your hiring and code review processes, or if you need post-training vulnerability scanning and remediation orchestration bundled together; SafeStack trains people, it doesn't automate the fix.