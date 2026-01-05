PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking: Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding..

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery: Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices. built by Security University. Core capabilities include Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.