PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking: Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding..

PentesterLab PRO: Online platform offering 700+ hands-on web security exercises and training. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include 700+ hands-on security exercises, Badge-based learning paths, Video tutorials with multilingual subtitles..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.