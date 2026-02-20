Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Pebblo is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Trustwise Harmony AI is a commercial mlsecops tool by Trustwise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams building RAG applications and AI agents need Pebblo to enforce data access controls at the model layer, where traditional DLP and identity tools can't reach. The platform's permissions-aware connectors and Safe Retriever enforce policy compliance across vector databases and LLM calls, addressing the PR.AA and PR.DS gaps that emerge when AI apps bypass your existing governance stack. Skip this if your AI workloads are isolated experiments; Pebblo's value compounds only when you're operationalizing generative AI across sensitive data at scale.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and clouds need runtime governance that actually stops agent drift and tool misuse before data leaves the system, which is where Trustwise Harmony AI separates itself through live mitigation rather than post-incident forensics. The platform's 30 guardrail modules mapped to 1,100 controls and audit tracing of every agent action provide the behavioral containment and compliance automation that makes large-scale agentic AI deployable without creating new insider risk vectors. This isn't for teams still piloting single-agent use cases or those seeking a lighter-touch monitoring overlay; Harmony AI demands the operational maturity to enforce policies across hybrid infrastructure and multiple teams.
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing Pebblo vs Trustwise Harmony AI for your mlsecops needs.
Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..
Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pebblo differentiates with Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP). Trustwise Harmony AI differentiates with Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud.
Pebblo is developed by Daxa.ai. Trustwise Harmony AI is developed by Trustwise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pebblo and Trustwise Harmony AI serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools, both cover Generative AI, Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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