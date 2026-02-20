Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..

ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning: ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.