Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..

SUPERWISE Platform Policies: Automated policy-based governance for AI model monitoring and alerting. built by superwise. Core capabilities include Static threshold policies with fixed boundaries, Moving average thresholds based on historical patterns, Distribution comparison using statistical distance functions..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.