Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity: SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection. built by Pathlock. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management..

Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.