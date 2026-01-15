Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pathlock. Source Defense Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing SAP systems at scale should pick Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity for its transport control and change management visibility, which catches misconfigurations before they reach production. The platform's 70+ transport checks and real-time threat analysis across 1,500+ signatures address NIST DE.CM and DE.AE directly, and S/4HANA migration security handles the specific compliance friction most large SAP shops face. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated SAP expertise or runs a single vanilla instance; Pathlock's value compounds with system complexity and change velocity, not with simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-risk web applications should pick Source Defense Platform if third-party JavaScript is your actual attack surface. The platform's real-time sandboxing and AI-driven detection of formjacking and keylogging attacks addresses a gap most ASPMs ignore, and its support for PCI DSS and GDPR compliance violations gives you the audit trail you need. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need deep integration with your existing WAF; Source Defense is client-side focused, which is its strength and its limitation.
SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
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Common questions about comparing Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity vs Source Defense Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity: SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection. built by Pathlock. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management..
Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management. Source Defense Platform differentiates with External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation.
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is developed by Pathlock. Source Defense Platform is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity and Source Defense Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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