PHP developers maintaining legacy applications need password_compat to backport modern password hashing functions to older PHP versions without rewriting authentication logic. With 2,135 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the standard for teams running PHP 5.3–5.4 that can't upgrade immediately but must implement bcrypt or argon2 hashing. Skip this if you're on PHP 5.5 or later; the native password functions are built in and don't require a compatibility layer.

random_compat

PHP teams still maintaining legacy 5.x codebases will find real value in random_compat; it backports cryptographically secure random_bytes() and random_int() functions that didn't exist before PHP 7, eliminating the need for custom entropy solutions or risky workarounds. The library has 8,181 GitHub stars and comes from Paragon Initiative Enterprises, a vendor with genuine cryptography expertise. Skip this if you're already on PHP 7+, where these functions are native and built-in.