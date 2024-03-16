Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
password_compat is a free static application security testing tool. random_compat is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
PHP developers maintaining legacy applications need password_compat to backport modern password hashing functions to older PHP versions without rewriting authentication logic. With 2,135 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the standard for teams running PHP 5.3–5.4 that can't upgrade immediately but must implement bcrypt or argon2 hashing. Skip this if you're on PHP 5.5 or later; the native password functions are built in and don't require a compatibility layer.
PHP teams still maintaining legacy 5.x codebases will find real value in random_compat; it backports cryptographically secure random_bytes() and random_int() functions that didn't exist before PHP 7, eliminating the need for custom entropy solutions or risky workarounds. The library has 8,181 GitHub stars and comes from Paragon Initiative Enterprises, a vendor with genuine cryptography expertise. Skip this if you're already on PHP 7+, where these functions are native and built-in.
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing password_compat vs random_compat for your static application security testing needs.
password_compat: A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions..
random_compat: A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
password_compat is open-source with 2,135 GitHub stars. random_compat is open-source with 8,181 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
password_compat and random_compat serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover PHP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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