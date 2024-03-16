PHP developers maintaining legacy applications need password_compat to backport modern password hashing functions to older PHP versions without rewriting authentication logic. With 2,135 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the standard for teams running PHP 5.3–5.4 that can't upgrade immediately but must implement bcrypt or argon2 hashing. Skip this if you're on PHP 5.5 or later; the native password functions are built in and don't require a compatibility layer.

Portable PHP password hashing framework

PHP developers and teams building applications that need password hashing without external dependencies should use Portable PHP password hashing framework; it's public domain code that runs anywhere PHP runs, eliminating vendor lock-in and deployment friction on shared hosting or legacy infrastructure. The framework implements bcrypt and phpass algorithms, giving you proven cryptographic primitives without requiring newer PHP versions or system libraries. Skip this if your team is already standardized on PHP 7.2+ password_hash() functions or using a larger identity platform; this framework solves a narrower problem for shops stuck on older PHP or needing maximum portability across fragmented hosting environments.