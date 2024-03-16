Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
password_compat is a free static application security testing tool. Portable PHP password hashing framework is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
PHP developers maintaining legacy applications need password_compat to backport modern password hashing functions to older PHP versions without rewriting authentication logic. With 2,135 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the standard for teams running PHP 5.3–5.4 that can't upgrade immediately but must implement bcrypt or argon2 hashing. Skip this if you're on PHP 5.5 or later; the native password functions are built in and don't require a compatibility layer.
Portable PHP password hashing framework
PHP developers and teams building applications that need password hashing without external dependencies should use Portable PHP password hashing framework; it's public domain code that runs anywhere PHP runs, eliminating vendor lock-in and deployment friction on shared hosting or legacy infrastructure. The framework implements bcrypt and phpass algorithms, giving you proven cryptographic primitives without requiring newer PHP versions or system libraries. Skip this if your team is already standardized on PHP 7.2+ password_hash() functions or using a larger identity platform; this framework solves a narrower problem for shops stuck on older PHP or needing maximum portability across fragmented hosting environments.
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.
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Common questions about comparing password_compat vs Portable PHP password hashing framework for your static application security testing needs.
password_compat: A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions..
Portable PHP password hashing framework: A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
password_compat and Portable PHP password hashing framework serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover PHP, PHP Security. Key differences: password_compat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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