Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Paros is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Wapiti is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and pentesters evaluating web application security on a zero budget should pilot Paros; its Java-based proxy architecture handles manual and semi-automated vulnerability discovery without licensing friction, making it ideal for teams building testing workflows before committing to commercial DAST. The tool has been actively maintained for nearly two decades and integrates cleanly with CI/CD pipelines for teams willing to script around its GUI. Skip Paros if you need automated scanning at scale, machine-learning-driven payload generation, or support for modern API authentication schemes; it's a manual-heavy framework that demands operator expertise to extract full value.
Development teams and security practitioners who need to scan web applications without licensing costs will find Wapiti's modular vulnerability detection effective for catching common OWASP Top 10 issues during CI/CD integration. The tool covers SQL injection, XSS, CSRF, and file inclusion flaws across its standard modules, making it viable for baseline security testing on internal projects or smaller web properties. Skip Wapiti if you need guided remediation, compliance reporting, or sophisticated supply-chain attack detection; it's a scanner focused on finding vulnerabilities, not fixing them or meeting audit requirements.
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
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Common questions about comparing Paros vs Wapiti for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Paros: A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features..
Wapiti: Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Paros and Wapiti serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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