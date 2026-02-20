Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Parasoft Security for Rust is a free static application security testing tool by Parasoft. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free static application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Rust teams building systems where memory safety is a given but API misuse and injection flaws are still live risks should use Parasoft Security for Rust; it catches OWASP Top 10 violations at commit time before they reach staging. The free tier removes cost friction for adoption, and the policy dashboards let you actually track whether developers are fixing findings rather than ignoring them. Skip this if you need cross-language scanning or if your Rust codebase is small enough that Clippy's built-in checks already catch your threat model.
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Parasoft Security for Rust vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your static application security testing needs.
Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Parasoft Security for Rust differentiates with OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics. Secure Decisions ASTAM differentiates with Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions.
Parasoft Security for Rust is developed by Parasoft. Secure Decisions ASTAM is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Parasoft Security for Rust integrates with Clippy. Secure Decisions ASTAM integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP (Zed Attack Proxy). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Parasoft Security for Rust and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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