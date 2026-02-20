Owl Cyber Defense: Data diode & cross-domain solutions for gov't & commercial network security. built by Owl Cyber Defense. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer via hardware data diodes, Cross-domain solutions for multi-classification network environments, NCDSMO-certified government cross-domain products (XD Bridge ST)..

Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode: Hardware-enforced data diode for one-way secure data transfer in gov/DoD nets. built by owl cyber. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced one-way data transfer using Protocol Filtering Diode technology, Transfer speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps across product line, Multiple form factors: 1U rackmount, 2U rackmount, and DIN-rail..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.