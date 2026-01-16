Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Rapid7 Threat Command is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with lean threat intelligence staff will get the most from Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence; the human-verified IOC feed and dark web monitoring handle external threat detection so your analysts don't have to manually hunt across dozens of sources. The KrakenLabs team provides curated intelligence across compromised credentials, domain threats, and hacktivism monitoring, covering ID.RA and DE.CM in the NIST framework with speed. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or incident response automation; Outpost24 excels at external risk visibility, not post-breach forensics.
Security teams responsible for external threat exposure will find the most value in Rapid7 Threat Command because it actually monitors threat actor chatter and infrastructure changes before attacks land, not just after artifacts appear in your logs. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM simultaneously, mapping your digital footprint while correlating it against dark web intelligence and leaked credentials in real time. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Threat Command is built for continuous external reconnaissance and takedown workflows, not post-breach investigation.
Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel
Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats
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Common questions about comparing Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence vs Rapid7 Threat Command for your digital risk protection needs.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence: Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting..
Rapid7 Threat Command: Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence differentiates with Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting. Rapid7 Threat Command differentiates with Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is developed by Outpost24. Rapid7 Threat Command is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence and Rapid7 Threat Command serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, IOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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