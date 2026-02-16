Teams deploying AI coding agents at scale need visibility into what those models are actually doing, and Oso is built specifically for that job rather than retrofitting general security tools. It covers the full cycle: PR.AA controls around agent access, DE.CM continuous monitoring of agent behavior, and RS.AN incident analysis when things go wrong. Skip this if your AI footprint is experimental or single-use; Oso assumes you're running agents in production where audit trails and control enforcement matter.

Valarian ACRA AI

Enterprise and mid-market teams with strict data residency requirements or regulated AI workloads will get the most from Valarian ACRA AI because it eliminates external API calls entirely,your models and inference stay behind your firewall. Air-gapped deployment, workspace-level isolation, and complete audit logging across access and model activity meet the access control and continuous monitoring demands of NIST PR.AA and DE.CM without relying on vendor infrastructure. Skip this if your priority is ease of use or rapid model iteration; the on-premises requirement and pre-provisioned access model trade deployment speed for control.