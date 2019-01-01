Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..

VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance: Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds. built by VMware. Core capabilities include Continuous configuration and compliance management with VMware Salt, Automated ransomware and data recovery with isolated clean room, Confidential computing for attack surface reduction..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.