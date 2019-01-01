Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Prowler Lighthouse AI is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Prowler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated cloud engineers should adopt Prowler Lighthouse AI for its AI-driven remediation guidance, which converts compliance findings into actionable fixes developers can implement themselves. The multi-agent orchestration system and native integration with Cursor and VS Code means security issues get resolved where code gets written, not handed off to a backlog. Skip this if you need deep incident response capabilities; Prowler prioritizes continuous monitoring and prevention over post-breach investigation and mitigation.
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance vs Prowler Lighthouse AI for your cloud security posture management needs.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Prowler Lighthouse AI: AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance. built by Prowler. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance differentiates with Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Prowler Lighthouse AI differentiates with AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Prowler Lighthouse AI is developed by Prowler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Prowler Lighthouse AI integrates with Cursor, Claude Code, VS Code. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance and Prowler Lighthouse AI serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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