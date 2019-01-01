Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. ZeusCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Teams with limited budgets who need rapid AWS asset discovery and attack path visualization will get the most from ZeusCloud; its open source model and zero licensing cost make it viable for understaffed security groups to map cloud exposure without vendor lock-in. The 724 GitHub stars and active community contributions suggest the project has enough momentum for production use, though you're inheriting maintenance responsibility for a tool without commercial support. Skip this if you need CSPM at enterprise scale with SLAs, managed compliance reporting, or multi-cloud coverage beyond AWS.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls.
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Common questions about comparing Orca Security CSPM vs ZeusCloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
ZeusCloud: ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ZeusCloud is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Security CSPM and ZeusCloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Attack Paths, AWS. Key differences: Orca Security CSPM is Commercial while ZeusCloud is Free, ZeusCloud is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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