Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM: CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.