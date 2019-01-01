Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Security Monkey is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Teams managing sprawling AWS or GCP estates who need to catch misconfigurations before they become incidents should start with Security Monkey; its policy-change alerting catches drift that point-in-time scanners miss, and the 4,362 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance for a free tool. The historical tracking piece matters here,you're not just seeing what's wrong now, you're seeing what changed and when, which cuts investigation time significantly. Skip this if your cloud footprint is mostly Azure or you need automated remediation; Security Monkey alerts well but doesn't fix, leaving your team to manually close every gap it finds.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface.
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Common questions about comparing Orca Security CSPM vs Security Monkey for your cloud security posture management needs.
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Security Monkey: Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Security Monkey is open-source with 4,362 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Security CSPM and Security Monkey serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP, AWS. Key differences: Orca Security CSPM is Commercial while Security Monkey is Free, Security Monkey is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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