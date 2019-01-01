Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE): Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform. built by SecPod. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery, Asset exposure assessment, Cloud security posture visibility..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.