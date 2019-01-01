Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

SecLogic CSPM: Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.