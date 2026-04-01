Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

Varna: Varna is an AWS serverless security tool that monitors CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language to detect and alert on suspicious activities in cloud environments..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.