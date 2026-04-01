Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Orca Security. Varna is a free cloud application detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Orca Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud environments should pick Orca Cloud Detection and Response for its agentless asset discovery that actually maps your risk surface without requiring agents across every workload. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and automated response that reduces mean time to remediation. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing EDR stack or require on-premises deployment; Orca is cloud-native by design and assumes you're operationalizing cloud-first incident response.
AWS security teams with limited budgets or flat headcount should start with Varna to detect anomalous CloudTrail activity without another tool subscription. Its free pricing and native Event Query Language approach mean you get detection logic you can actually read and modify in-house, which matters when your vendor support budget is zero. Skip this if you need response automation or visibility across multi-cloud environments; Varna is AWS-only and built for detection, not remediation.
Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats
Varna is an AWS serverless security tool that monitors CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language to detect and alert on suspicious activities in cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing Orca Cloud Detection and Response vs Varna for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..
Varna: Varna is an AWS serverless security tool that monitors CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language to detect and alert on suspicious activities in cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response and Varna serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Orca Cloud Detection and Response is Commercial while Varna is Free, Varna is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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