Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

SyntheticSun: A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.