Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Orca Security. Solvo CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Solvo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Orca Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud environments should pick Orca Cloud Detection and Response for its agentless asset discovery that actually maps your risk surface without requiring agents across every workload. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and automated response that reduces mean time to remediation. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing EDR stack or require on-premises deployment; Orca is cloud-native by design and assumes you're operationalizing cloud-first incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in cloud alert noise will find real value in Solvo CDR's multi-contextual correlation engine, which cuts false positives by connecting network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior signals that single-source detectors miss. The tool covers detection and incident analysis well (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN), but remediation automation is narrower than competitors; you're getting targeted fixes at code and IAM layers, not the full infrastructure-as-code rollback some buyers expect. Skip this if your team needs native SIEM integration or runs primarily on-premises; Solvo is cloud-first and assumes you're already streaming logs elsewhere.
Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats
Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Orca Cloud Detection and Response vs Solvo CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..
Solvo CDR: Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection. Solvo CDR differentiates with Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Solvo CDR is developed by Solvo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response and Solvo CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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