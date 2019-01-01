Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

SaaS Alerts Respond: Automated SaaS threat response that blocks suspicious logins & compromised accounts. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated account disabling upon threat detection, Automatic blocking of suspicious login attempts, Forensic logging of compromised data and remediation steps..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.