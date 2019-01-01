Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..

StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.