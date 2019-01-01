Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. StackHawk API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
Platform and product security teams managing microservices across multiple repositories need StackHawk API Discovery to stop shipping undocumented APIs into production; it's the only tool that maps your attack surface directly from code commits and flags shadow endpoints before they become breach vectors. The AI-generated OpenAPI specs and continuous inventory updates mean your API catalog stays in sync with actual deployments, which NIST ID.AM asset management requires but most teams skip entirely. Skip this if your APIs are mostly monolithic REST services behind a single gateway,you'll pay for microservices and serverless detection you don't need.
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code
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Common questions about comparing Orca API Security vs StackHawk API Discovery for your api security needs.
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in shadow api identification. Orca API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection. StackHawk API Discovery differentiates with Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification.
Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StackHawk API Discovery is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca API Security integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud and 7 more. StackHawk API Discovery integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Orca API Security and StackHawk API Discovery serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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