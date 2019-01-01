Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Shapeshifter is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
GraphQL API teams building or securing schema-heavy applications should start with Shapeshifter; it's free and purpose-built to find injection flaws and authorization bypasses that generic API scanners routinely miss. The tool has 124 GitHub stars and active maintenance, indicating real adoption among developers who test their own APIs before security touches them. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or scanning that covers REST and SOAP simultaneously; Shapeshifter is GraphQL-focused and community-supported.
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
A GraphQL security testing tool
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Common questions about comparing Orca API Security vs Shapeshifter for your api security needs.
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Shapeshifter: A GraphQL security testing tool..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Shapeshifter is open-source with 124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca API Security and Shapeshifter serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: Orca API Security is Commercial while Shapeshifter is Free, Shapeshifter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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