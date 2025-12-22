OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..

Patchstack WooCommerce Security: Security solution for WooCommerce e-commerce platform vulnerabilities. built by Patchstack..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.