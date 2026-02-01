Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..

Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.