Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Opsera GitCustodian is a commercial static application security testing tool by Opsera. Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and security engineers who need secrets caught before they hit production will value GitCustodian's pre-commit detection and tight pipeline governance, which stops exposure at the source rather than playing catch-up on scanning. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS controls, with multi-channel alerting and audit trails built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization runs a fragmented VCS landscape with heavy on-premises Git; GitCustodian's strength is in centralized cloud repositories where governance gates can actually enforce policy without constant manual override.
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Opsera GitCustodian vs Seekrets OSS for your static application security testing needs.
Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Opsera GitCustodian is developed by Opsera. Seekrets OSS is developed by Laburity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Opsera GitCustodian and Seekrets OSS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, Secret Detection. Key differences: Opsera GitCustodian is Commercial while Seekrets OSS is Free, Seekrets OSS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox