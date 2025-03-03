Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence: Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management..

VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance: Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds. built by VMware. Core capabilities include Continuous configuration and compliance management with VMware Salt, Automated ransomware and data recovery with isolated clean room, Confidential computing for attack surface reduction..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.