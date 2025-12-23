Operant MCP Gateway: Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automated MCP tool and AI agent discovery across environments, Real-time traffic monitoring and telemetry for MCP communications, Detection of tool poisoning, jailbreaks, and unauthorized access..

VicOne GenAI: GenAI-powered automotive security platform for risk mgmt & threat detection. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Automated risk scoring and ranking with trend reporting, AI-powered vulnerability assessment and prioritization, Automated UN R155 compliance report generation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.