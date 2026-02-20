Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OpenRefactory iCR for C is a commercial static application security testing tool by OpenRefactory. TrustInSoft is a commercial static application security testing tool by TrustInSoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping C code who need automated repair, not just vulnerability reporting, should evaluate OpenRefactory iCR for C; it closes the gap between finding issues and actually fixing them at scale. The tool is benchmarked against NIST SAMATE, giving you a credible third-party baseline for what it catches rather than vendor marketing claims. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Java or Python and you're looking for language-agnostic coverage; the C focus is deliberate, and the multi-language support appears secondary to the core strength.
Enterprise and mid-market teams shipping safety-critical C or Rust code will find real value in TrustInSoft's formal verification approach, which catches undefined behavior and memory bugs that standard SAST tools miss entirely. The tool backs this with compliance support for AUTOSAR and ISO 26262, plus expert consulting that actually accelerates your remediation cycle rather than just flagging issues. This is not for teams looking for a lightweight, fast-turnaround scanner; formal verification is expensive in compute and requires developer buy-in, so it works best when integrated into a deliberate secure development program rather than bolted on as afterthought compliance tooling.
Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.
Formal verification tools & services for C/Rust software security & safety.
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Common questions about comparing OpenRefactory iCR for C vs TrustInSoft for your static application security testing needs.
OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..
TrustInSoft: Formal verification tools & services for C/Rust software security & safety. built by TrustInSoft. Core capabilities include Formal verification of C code using mathematical proof techniques, Rust code analysis services, Undefined behavior detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OpenRefactory iCR for C differentiates with Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs. TrustInSoft differentiates with Formal verification of C code using mathematical proof techniques, Rust code analysis services, Undefined behavior detection.
OpenRefactory iCR for C is developed by OpenRefactory. TrustInSoft is developed by TrustInSoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OpenRefactory iCR for C and TrustInSoft serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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