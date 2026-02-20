OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..

TrustInSoft: Formal verification tools & services for C/Rust software security & safety. built by TrustInSoft. Core capabilities include Formal verification of C code using mathematical proof techniques, Rust code analysis services, Undefined behavior detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.